Nassau County Police officers aided a woman in labor today at 6:20 a.m. in Westbury.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for a 33-year-old woman in labor, at her residence. The woman, with the assistance from Police Officers Magnfelt, Peters, Diaz and Police Medic O’Connor delivered a baby girl.

The mother and daughter were transported to an area hospital and admitted.