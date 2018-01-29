Police: Area Workers Sold Alcohol To A Minor

Staff at three area shops and one bar were arrested last week, after a Project 21 initiative by the Nassau County Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing and Enforcement Unit and CIRRT (Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team) officers.

The Project 21 initiative targets the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to minors within the confines of Nassau County. During the initiative conducted on Jan. 18, officers, with the assistance of an underage agent, arrested the following individuals for prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and unlawful dealing with a child:

Young Ko, 58, of Bayside, sold alcohol to a minor at New Carle Place Farm, 514 Westbury Ave., Carle Place. Ko is also being charged with Improper Posting of a License.

Bryan Heran, of Freeport, sold alcohol to a minor at Carle Place Drive Thru, 525 Westbury Ave., Carle Place.

Jesus Gomez, 64, of Westbury, sold alcohol to a minor at Mercadito Mini Mart, 523 Union Ave., Westbury.

Tatia Whales, 51, of Uniondale, sold alcohol to a minor at His and Hers Lounge, at 259 Post Ave., Westbury.

Hasmukhbhai Ramabhai Patel, 44, of Queens Village, sold alcohol to a minor at Shop and Stop Convenience store, 1000 Jerusalem Ave., North Merrick.

The defendants were released on Nassau County Appearance Tickets returnable to First District Court, 99 Main St., Hempstead, on Feb. 27.

—Submitted by the

Nassau County Police Department