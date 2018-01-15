Protected Status Ends For Salvadorans

Decision predicted to bring dismal consequences on Long Island
They’ve bought homes, established careers and started families, but for Salvadorans living in the United States under TPS, the American dream they’ve worked so hard to build is looking much more uncertain. On Jan. 8, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would not be renewing TPS, or temporary protected status, for the more than 200,000 Salvadoran recipients living in the United States. The decision affects not only 16,200 Salvadorans in New York, but 15,600 U.S. born children who have Salvadoran parents who are TPS holders.
Congresswoman Kathleen Rice was among those who spoke out against the announcement, saying it was a “shameful, dangerous decision from a stridently anti-immigrant administration.”
“Salvadoran TPS recipients in our state have lived in this country for an average of 21 years—they’ve purchased homes, started families, opened businesses, and become members of our communities. Thousands of Salvadoran children were born here and have never called another country home. Instead of forcing these families back to the crime and corruption that awaits them in El Salvador, Speaker Ryan and the Republicans in Congress must immediately take up legislation to protect TPS holders and DACA recipients,” Rice said in a statement.
The decision to terminate the status—granted to individuals living in the United States if conditions in their country, such as ongoing armed conflict or environmental disasters, prevent them from returning safely—is not entirely surprising; last year TPS was not renewed for 58,600 Haitians and 5,300 Nicaraguans. Revoking TPS for these individuals is expected to have a significant impact on the economy; according to the Center for American Progress, 13,500 workers in New York are TPS holders and without Salvadoran workers under TPS, the state GDP will lose $958.3 million annually.
These are people who have been here their entire adult lives. There was no legal requirement to withdraw this status, it could
have easily been renewed.
—Patrick Young