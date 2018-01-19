Russell, Bosworth Sworn In

Councilwoman Viviana Russell and Supervisor Judi Bosworth were among those sworn into office last week, during an inaugural ceremony at Clinton G. Martin Park. Also sworn in were Town Clerk Wayne Wink and councilmembers Angelo Ferrara and Lee Seeman. All officials were reelected last November.

Bosworth was administered the office ceremony by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, and sworn in for her third two-year term. She welcomed new County Executive Laura Curran and Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen to the ceremony and spoke about how she is looking forward to working together with them.

“One of the most exciting things about being re-elected last November was the fact that I am not the solitary woman leader in Nassau County government any longer,” Bosworth said. “Maybe it had something to do with that Wonder Woman movie last year. But it’s going to be girl power in 2018. If anyone still doubts if a woman can run government, let me just say ‘We got this.’”

Bosworth detailed some of the accomplishments of the past year, which included the town’s AAA rating, the town’s increased openness and transparency, ethics reforms, a new anti-nepotism law, Tobacco 21 legislation and the establishment of the “Not In Our Town” Anti-Hate initiative.

“I have my sights set on implementing even more initiatives that will continue to transform our town into one of the best places to live, work and raise a family,” said Bosworth. “This includes the redesign of North Hempstead Beach Park, a reeducation campaign about the town’s recycling program, safeguarding the town’s drinking water and aquifers and adding millions of dollars to the Capital Plan for road repaving and sidewalk repairs.”

Wink was sworn in by District Court Judge William Houser for his second four-year term.

Councilmembers Russell, Ferrara and Seeman were sworn in to office for four-year terms. Russell, who represents District 1, was first elected in 2009 and sworn in for her third term.

The ceremony included the Presentation of Colors by the New York State Court Officers Ceremonial Unit from Nassau County, the Pledge of Allegiance led by the North Hempstead Veterans Advisory Committee and the National Anthem performed by Vladlena Volodkevich and Minsun Kim. Spiritual leaders included Reverend Father Robert Romeo from Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church who delivered the invocation, Rabbi Robert Widom from Temple Emanuel who offered a blessing and Dr. Isma Chaudhry from the Islamic Center of Long Island.