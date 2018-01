The volunteer members of the Carle Place Hook, Ladder & Hose Co., No. 1 will award at least two scholarships in the amount of $500 or more to graduating high school seniors who either attend Carle Place High School or reside in the Carle Place School District. Students may obtain applications from the Guidance Office.

All others, please contact District Secretary Danielle Bellino at 516-334-8888 for an application which must be completed and returned by Feb. 14.