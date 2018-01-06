Town Approves Capital Plan

New Cassel, Carle Place to see upgrades

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board unanimously approved the town’s 2018-22 capital plan, which includes $91 million of infrastructure investment and a nearly $1 million increase from last year for sidewalk repairs. The town will fund the 2018 expenditures with $8.1 million of additional long-term borrowing, after accounting for grants and existing funding. Federal and state grants provide $10.5 million over the five years, as the town continues to apply for grants to help fund future projects.

The approved plan contains funding for improvements to sports fields; upgrades to parks; the continuation of design plans for North Hempstead Beach Park; and $4.2 million for extensive road repaving throughout the town that will total $21 million over the course of the five-year-plan. In addition, funding of $100,000 for road drainage major emergencies has been included.

“This year’s five year capital plan continues to focus on a wide variety of infrastructure projects for the town,” said Bosworth. “As any homeowner knows, most maintenance projects are not glamorous, but they are very necessary and that is what we try to address with our five-year capital plan. It is our goal to keep the town structurally sound and safe and to maintain a great quality of life into the future.”

Some of the projects added this year include a new spray pad at Martin “Bunky” Reid Park in Westbury; drainage improvements to roads throughout the town; creation of a dog park at Michael J. Tully Park; resurfacing of basketball courts at Fuschillo Park and Martin “Bunky” Reid Park; and new vehicles for the town’s Code Enforcement.

For a full list of projects visit www.northhempsteadny.gov/capitalplan.

