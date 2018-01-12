Town Of Hempstead Urges Residents To Report Potential Flooding

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen is urging residents to report any instances of localized flooding this evening as moderate to heavy rain is anticipated late afternoon Friday to early afternoon Saturday.

“The town’s crews have been diligently checking and clearing snow from storm drains for the past three days,” said Supervisor Gillen. “We’re going to have rain for a long duration tonight and into tomorrow, so I urge anyone who spots localized flooding in the Town to report it immediately.”

Residents should call the Department of Public Safety 516-538-1900 to report flooding.

The Town of Hempstead has approximately 30,000 catch basins, along with one of the largest separated storm water systems in the nation.