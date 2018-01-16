Village Approves BZA Member, Expansion Of Water Meter Program

The Old Westbury board of trustees held a quick, yet efficient special meeting last Monday, Jan. 8, approving several items, including appointment of Jeffrey Brown to the board of zoning appeals (BZA).

During the two-minute meeting, Brown was unanimously appointed to fulfill the unexpired term of Albert Khafif; the term expires June 30.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” said Brown, a two-year resident of the village who is a lawyer by trade. “I think the board is terrific and I want to give something back.”

At the meeting, the board also authorized the advertising of a public notice for an RFP for water meter installations of badger water meters within all homes, religious and commercial buildings in the village. The RFP comes after a six-month pilot program, in which “smart” water meters were installed on 25 residential properties to determine how much water has been used by each household and help identify any leaks that may be occurring on the property.

The meters can measure water usage down to the minute, and results are available to residents via a downloadable app. After the meeting, Mayor Fred Carillo noted that the program had helped one resident identify a leak, preventing a $2,000 loss.

Trustee Cory Baker compared the meters to a home alarm system, noting that homeowners could track water usage via an app.

“If there is a leak in your washing machine or hose or if a pipe freezes, you can track it immediately and call for assistance,” Baker said.

The meters are not only are good for conservation and economic reasons, but also help save time for village water district workers.

The board also authorized the village tree plating project for “Little” Wheatley Road to Scenic Designs, based out of East Moriches. The company was the lowest qualified bidder of seven for the project, at $93,975.