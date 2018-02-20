Departments Respond To Post Ave Blaze

An early morning blaze at a Westbury apartment building resulted in one resident and five first responders being taken to area hospitals.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 12:35 a.m., the Westbury Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at a third-floor apartment at 135 Post Ave., a seven-story apartment building with more than 120 units and three wings.

The first lieutenant of Westbury Hook and Ladder Company No. 1 was among the first to make it to the third floor, where he was met with heavy smoke. Upon making his way into the cluttered fire apartment, he was met with a confirmed fire and victim within. These conditions were radioed to Westbury Chief of Department John Bartunek, who transmitted the working fire.

EMS was requested for a civilian victim who was moved to a central staircase by the lieutenant and Nassau County police officers. Westbury First Assistant Chief Kenny Gass was among those who knocked down a bulk of the fire with water cans and kept it in check until the hand line was put into place.

The resident was transported to the hospital for burns, while four police officers and the fire department first lieutenant were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Westbury, East Meadow, Carle Place, Hicksville and Jericho Fire Departments all responded to extinguish the fire. Also responding to the scene were the Office of Emergency Management, N.C. Fire Marshal and the Arson/Bomb Squad. Residents were able to return to their apartments.

“Great appreciation to the members of the Westbury Fire Department (and the neighboring departments that responded for mutual aid) to put out a working fire at 135 Post Avenue last night,” said Village of Westbury officials in a Facebook post. “Their quick response averted what could have been a much more serious incident. The community owes a great debt for the sacrifices made day in and day out by our volunteer fire fighters. God bless them and keep them safe.”