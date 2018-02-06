Greater Westbury Council For The Arts Relaunches As Westbury Arts

The Greater Westbury Council for the Arts recently rebranded itself as Westbury Arts. The change comes after a year-long process in which the nonprofit’s executive and publicity and marketing committees worked with marketing experts to develop a revised brand identity for the organization. Westbury Arts also launched a new logo and brand guidelines to accompany the name change.

“We’re proud to reintroduce ourselves to the world as Westbury Arts,” said board president Julie Lyon. “Our organization has grown significantly over the past five years and we’re excited to enter a new phase. We’re confident this rebrand will continue to strengthen Westbury’s position as a premiere arts destination on Long Island.”

A significant amount of thought and preparation went into the design process, including workshops, interviews and research on the history of Westbury. “The new Westbury Arts logo mark takes its inspiration from the Quaker ‘Friendship Star’ quilt pattern and the four quadrants give a subtle nod to Westbury’s motto, ‘A Community For All Seasons,’” said corresponding secretary Joe Moran, who chairs the organization’s publicity and marketing committee. “It’s a modern spin on our community’s rich history.”

The new logo and brand identity were developed pro-bono by designer Branwyn Flinders, whose marketing experience includes working for Fortune 500 companies and other nonprofit organizations nationwide. To learn more, visit www.westburyarts.org/brand.