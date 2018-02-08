Old Westbury Resident Named Children’s Medical Fund President

Howard Tanney has been named president of Children’s Medical Fund of New York (CMFNY), one of the single largest contributors to Steven & Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York located in New Hyde Park.

Tanney is managing partner of SST Capital, a capital investment firm located in Old Westbury, the community he also calls his home. He started the firm in 2011 and has been the managing partner since.

Tanney earned his undergraduate degree from Baruch College in Accounting, Cum Laude. He also earned a graduate degree, masters of business, specializing in finance at St. John’s University. Tanney is also a certified public accountant.

Tanney also served on the executive board of directors for the NY Mercantile Exchange and served a six-year term on the Board of Governors at Old Westbury Golf & Country Club. He also served as a trustee for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of NY for 18 years. Tanney’s ties to the community and worthy causes is endless.

Tanney has been a longstanding supporter of CMF. He has been actively involved and served as both assistant treasurer and recently treasurer on the finance committee.

“We are extremely proud to have Howard serve as CMF President of our Board of Trustees. With Howard’s talents, we will be able to gain support of new donors and reach out to areas that we have not be able to in the past,” said CMF Chairman David Blumenfeld. “I am proud to lead the charity with him and achieve our goals of providing the best available care to the children on Long Island and beyond.”

Tanney and his wife, Jayne, have instilled in their children the importance of giving back. Their daughter Lindsay was an honoree at CMF’s Kids Fashion Show due to her many hours of community service and fundraising for the kids in the hospital.

