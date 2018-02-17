Putting An Emphasis On Elder Care

Members of the Westbury community came together to celebrate the opening of the Home Health Aide Training Institute last week, holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the medical training facility.

The institute, which trains staff for nursing home or in-home elder care, has been open since last year and has already met with success. Owner and founder Maria Santiago said 134 students have come through the institute and every one of them is employed.

“We train them from soup to nuts, so they understand the care they have to offer,” said Santiago.

Trained registered nurses teach students the ins-and-outs of taking care of seniors, whether in a home or nursing home setting. The institute also sends students who complete training to staffing facilities. There’s hands-on training, as well as practical lessons where students learn how to administer care.

Having grown up in Westbury herself, and currently a resident, Santiago said she wanted to bring something back to the community.

“We want to make sure we do everything right and train well, we want as many people to know what we do and how we do it, so we can care for folks at home who need it,” Santiago said.

Home Health Aide Training Institute is at 321 Post Ave. in Westbury. For more information, call 516-333-3689.