Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas Offers Special Valentine’s Day Menu

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, specializing in small plates with modern twists to Italian classics and fine wines from around the world, will offer a menu perfect for sharing, sipping and savoring with a significant other this Valentine’s Day at its location in The Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Garden City.

Each restaurant will offer a five-course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day, available February 9–17. Each dish also includes a suggested wine pairing. The menu is $60 per person, or $80 including wine pairings.

The full Valentine’s Day menu includes:

Antipasti (Select One)

Strawberry Bruschetta – Mascarpone cheese, basil, honey. Paired with a Fox Run Traminette 2015.

Beet Terrine – shaved red beets, chive goat cheese, balsamic glaze. Paired with a Li Veli Fiano 2015.

Piatti Piccoli (Select One)

Crab Cake – Whole grain mustard beurre blanc, parsley oil. Paired with a Jean Chartron Rully White Burgundy 2014.

Lobster Fritters – Grilled corn, smoked aioli, parsley. Paired with a Hook & Ladder Chardonnay 2014.

Primi (Select One)

Beet & Goat Cheese Ravioli – Sage brown butter, poppy seeds, Pecorino. Paired with a Stephane Aviron Beaujolais Gamay 2015.

Mushroom Tagliatelle – Mushroom ragu, spinach, Pecorino tartufo. Paired with a Cantalupo Colline Novaresi ‘Agamium’ Nebbiolo 2009.

Secondi (Select One)

Seared Flounder – Eggplant caponata, tomato jam. Paired with a Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc 2016.

Grilled Skirt Steak – Truffle potatoes, sage gremolata. Paired with a Punto Final Reserva Malbec 2014.

Dolci (Select One)

Serradura – Pistachio biscotti, port wine reduction. Paired with a Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Port Wine.

Orange Olive Oil Cake – Salted caramel, Vanilla gelato. Paired with a Ca’Bianca Moscato 2016.

For more information or to make reservations, visit www.SpuntinoWineBar.com.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas features a chef-driven, scratch-made menu that changes four times per year, incorporating fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. To complement its menu, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas has an extensive list of more than 150 world class wines available by the bottle, with more than 50 wines by the glass.