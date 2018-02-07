Westbury Resident Joins United Way Of Long Island Board

United Way of Long Island recently elected Westbury resident Daniel Eichhorn to its board of directors. Eichhorn was recently appointed president and chief operating officer of PSEG Long Island, where he has worked for 25 years.

Previously, Eichhorn served as PSEG Long Island’s Vice President-Customer Services, where he was responsible for customer satisfaction, marketing and marketing strategy, customer contact and solar and energy efficiency programs.

“PSEG Long Island has a very close relationship with United Way of Long Island, and I am proud to continue that relationship by serving on their board of directors,” said Eichhorn. “I am passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of my fellow Long Islanders, and look forward to being part of the change that United Way creates right here where I live and work.”

“We are excited to have Dan join the board to help make the impact that is needed across Long Island, as PSEG Long Island is a major positive force in our region,” said Theresa A. Regnante, president and CEO of United Way of Long Island.

In addition to his seat on United Way’s board, Eichhorn also is on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross, Island Harvest and the Long Island Association. Eichhorn earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Drexel University. He and his wife of 28 years have three children.

—Submitted by the

United Way of Long Island