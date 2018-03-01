Support The Brown Family At Special Fundraiser At Rialto On March 7

The Parents’ Association of St. Brigid and Our Lady of Hope School invite the community to a special night of giving. Have good food while supporting good friends—the Brown family, who are facing financial hardship while their son James recovers from a bone marrow transplant.

The fundraiser takes place at Rialto on Wednesday, March 7, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The cost of $55 per person includes cocktails, hor d’oeuvres and a light buffet. There will also be raffles.

In October of 2015, Margaret and Sean Brown learned that their 7-year-old son had a form of bone marrow failure and severe aplastic anemia which would require chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. Their daughter Sarah, then 8, was a match and he underwent a successful bone marrow transplant that year.

In the fall of 2017, James suffered a relapse and in January of this year he began chemotherapy followed by another bone marrow transplant from Sarah.

This has been incredibly taxing for the Brown family, physically, emotionally and financially. The Browns are known among their friends to be generous people and now their friends hope to ease their burden during this difficult time.

Rialto Restaurant is located at 588 Westbury Ave., Carle Place.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.