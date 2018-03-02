Town Of Hempstead Responds To Nor\’easter

Town of Hempstead officials report that flooding has been minor and emergency response crews remain on standby, especially in the town’s low-lying coastal communities, in anticipation of the next high-tide at approximately 8 p.m. this evening.

The nor’easter will continue until Sunday morning, bringing continuous wind and rain to the region. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts from 40 to 60 mph, are expected today to mid-morning Saturday throughout the town.

Two to three inches of rain are predicted for the area, with the potential for periods of snow to mix in with the rain at times today into tonight. Minimal accumulation is expected to occur.

Drivers should use caution on the roads and take public transportation when possible.

Power outages have been minimal and PSEG employees and contractors are prepared to respond to and restore any outages caused by the storm as quickly and safely as possible. To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything contacting the wire. To report a downed wire call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075

In the event of an emergency, residents should contact their local police department or the Department of Public Safety at 516-538-1900.