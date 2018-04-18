Carle Place Man Arrested For Aggravated Cruelty To Animals

The Nassau County SPCA today announced the arrest for aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony.

On January 31, 2018, Nassau County SPCA Detectives visited a Carle Place home to follow up on a court order. They observed three Chinese softshell turtles in water in a sealed plastic bin outside with the temperature approximately 31 degrees Fahrenheit. This caused two of the turtles to freeze to death. The third turtle to become stunned, have depressed mental activity, cold stress, also sustained on its head a circular open wound which went all the way down to the bone, necessitating veterinary treatment.

Nassau County SPCA detectives conducted an investigation and today they arrested Christopher Koenig, 21, of Carle Place for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Koenig was processed by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Animal Crimes Unit. He will be arraigned today in First District Court in Hempstead.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.

To report animal cruelty call 516-THE-SPCA, email

crueltystoppers@ncspca.us or use the online form at nassaucountyspca.org.

If are reporting an emergency, or that an animal is it about to be imminently injured or killed, call 911 and request immediate police response.

The Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization originally designed to protect animals in the county from abuse and neglect, and to provide basic welfare.

The NCSPCA receives no public funding. The organization relies entirely on donations.