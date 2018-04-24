Hundreds Apply For Summer Jobs At Town Of Hempstead’s First Jobs Fair

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen kicked off the Town of Hempstead’s first ever summer job fair, where over 260 applicants filled out applications for seasonal employment.

“Everyone in the Town of Hempstead knows that these jobs have traditionally gone to friends and family,” said Supervisor Gillen. “In fact, just trying to find out how to apply for these jobs has been an ordeal for most.”

The job fair ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, but applicants began lining outside Town Hall well before the event began.

“These are great opportunities for high school and college students,” said Gillen. “By making the process more open and transparent, we’re also fostering greater competition, which directly benefits the taxpayers.”

Residents interested in seeking seasonal employment at the Town of Hempstead can obtain an application at the Human Resources Department, which is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Please call 516-489-5000, ext. 3407, for more information.