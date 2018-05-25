Senior Councilwoman Goosby Hosts Life-Saving Narcan Program May 29

Town of Hempstead Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby will host a Narcan Training session at Hempstead Town Hall’s Nathan L.H. Pavilion at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The training, which is being conducted by Councilman Anthony D’Esposito, a NYPD Detective and Ex-Chief of the Island Park Fire Department, is a continuation of the Councilman’s extremely successful Save-A-Life Program.

“Our nation is facing an opioid crisis and here, in the Town of Hempstead, we are taking a pro-active approach to raise awareness about drug and pain medication abuse,” said Senior Councilwoman Goosby. “The Narcan training program, presented by Councilman D’Esposito, can help an overdose victim so they will survive and be able to seek treatment available for those struggling with addiction.”

Narcan kits can quickly reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose and will combat opioid deaths. The training includes identifying an overdose victim, administering the Narcan kit, and contacting emergency officials. By supplying communities with this information and Narcan kits, the town is taking crucial steps toward combating fatal overdoses. The town has distributed its 1,700th Narcan kit since beginning the program in June 2016.

The 1,000 training kits have been distributed to emergency services personnel, community members and even Hempstead Town public safety officers, bay constables and parks and recreation staff. Hempstead Town staff members have specialized qualifications and experience in dealing with medical emergencies through its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) squad. The unit, based at the town’s oceanfront beaches, includes EMTs and advanced paramedics who respond to a host of safety and medical calls at the township’s beaches. These professionals can deal with issues such as heroin overdoses, and they also have the training and credentials to interact with local hospitals and ambulance corps. In 2016, Town Lifeguards used Narcan to revive an overdose victim.

“By training those who are on the front lines as well as training local residents, we can help beat the scourge of heroin and other opioids and save the lives of those who are battling this terrible affliction,” noted D’Esposito.

“Families are being devasted because of opioid abuse in every community on Long Island and across the country,” added Senior Councilwoman Goosby. “Trained individuals are allowed to administer Narcan to a person experiencing an overdose. By training non-medical professionals such as family, friends and neighbors, we can save lives.”

According to published reports, in 2018 there were already 46 non-fatal heroin or opioid overdoses and 6 fatal overdoses in Nassau County and projections show as many as 600 opioid deaths occurred on Long Island in 2017. Additionally, opioid overdose deaths were at an all-time high in 2016 on Long Island, with 190 opioid deaths in Nassau County alone. Emergency responders on Long Island stated they have saved more than 700 overdose victims with Narcan in 2016.

“I work closely with community and faith-based organizations in my district to support educational initiatives to combat this crisis. I greatly appreciate Councilman D’Esposito’s efforts in bringing this valuable program to my district and to Hempstead Town Hall,” concluded Senior Councilwoman Goosby. “It is important to raise awareness about this epidemic and the dangers of drug abuse. It is my hope that in the future we can eliminate the need for this type of program.”

The Narcan Training Session will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, at Hempstead Town Hall’s Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion, 1 Washington Street, Hempstead. Please r.s.v.p. by calling 516-489-5000, ext. 4304.