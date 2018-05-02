Town To Host Haitian Flag Day Celebration May 18

Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Council Member Viviana Russell and the Town Board are pleased to announce that the town will be partnering with Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe, Espoir Youth Program, and the nonprofit organization “AKA” Haitians Support Haitians to host the annual Haitian Flag Day. The event will be held on Friday, May 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the “Yes We Can” Community Center in Westbury.

The event will be emceed by Roxie Digital of 95.5 PLJ and will highlight musical performances by Djarara, Kontwol La, DJ Jakido, and Start Trouper. Also on hand will be cultural vendors and food.

Haiti’s flag’s origin is tightly linked to a history of struggle for freedom and so the Haitian Flag Day celebration has become a major celebration of pride and sovereignty which exudes unity as its strength.

The North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center is located at 141 Garden Street in Westbury. For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.