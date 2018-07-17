Another Missing Teen In New Cassel

By
Westbury Times Staff
-
0
2151
Jimmy Ordonez

Police are looking for another missing teenager from New Cassel.

According to detectives, juvenile Jimmy Ordonez, 17, was last seen leaving his Holly Lane home on Friday, June 29. Ordonez is described as a while male white, 5′6″, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing and his possible destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

SHARE
Previous articleTown Reminds Residents How to Reduce Stormwater Pollution
Westbury Times Staff
Since 1907, The Westbury Times has faithfully served the areas of Westbury, Carle Place, Salisbury and Old Westbury as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply