Another Missing Teen In New Cassel

Police are looking for another missing teenager from New Cassel.

According to detectives, juvenile Jimmy Ordonez, 17, was last seen leaving his Holly Lane home on Friday, June 29. Ordonez is described as a while male white, 5′6″, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing and his possible destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.