Search Continues For Missing Teen

It’s been two weeks since Louis Germosen went missing and now the Westbury teen’s family is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who may have information leading to the 19-year-old’s whereabouts.

Germosen was allegedly last seen by a friend who dropped him off at a West Hempstead home on Saturday, June 30. He was last seen by family on Thursday, June 28 at his Carleton Street home in Westbury.

Germosen was reported missing to the police on Tuesday, July 3. That was around the same time that his father, Louis Germosen, and stepmother, Suzy Bayer, heard the news.

“We’ve been trying to do everything possible to try to locate him and get some answers,” said Bayer. “He’s never ever, ever once gone missing. He’s never run away or taken off, we’ve never not heard from him. This is why we’re so terrified.”

Germosen’s family began searching once they got the news and were searching Hempstead State Park on Sunday, July 8, when they received a text originally sent to Germosen’s cousin. The anonymous text told them to check Schodack Pond in the state park, ending with “Good luck and God Bless.”

Once that text came in, Germosen’s family immediately alerted police, who arrived at the park in full force with a helicopter, drones and a boat for the lake. The boat was unable to be used in the shallow lake, prompting 35 to 40 officers to wade through the two feet of water.

Germosen’s family is not immune to the fact that their son’s disappearance rings similar to other instances of gang violence that have taken place on Long Island.

“I don’t believe he’s in a gang or has any affiliation with any gang. But he doesn’t live with us, we don’t know what’s really going on. That’s the upsetting part, I wish we knew more,” Bayer said. “But you don’t have to be affiliated with a gang to have gang violence fall upon you. You can just be walking down the street and comes across somebody and they hurt you.”

Police have searched the park and the pond for four days, and are following up on leads and going over camera footage. But for now, that leaves Germosen’s family anxiously waiting for answers.

“Of course, you want to find him alive, but after all these days, you also want peace of mind. Not knowing is what kills me. Not knowing if he’s out somewhere hurt and needs medical attention, you just don’t know,” said Bayer. “We hope we find him and that it’s a happy ending.”

The family is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to their son’s whereabouts and is also asking for donations to help in the search and reward efforts. Find out more and donate at www.gofundme.com/rewardrelief-services.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Germosen to contact The Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.