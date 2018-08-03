Annex Approved

Ninth Grade Academy will continue at Nassau Community College

The Westbury Union Free School District announced last week that it has received official approval from the New York State Education Department to renew its lease of the Nassau County Community College North Annex to house its ninth grade academy for the 2018-19 school year. The upcoming school year marks the second time the ninth graders will be at the off-site location, due to overcrowding at the high school.

“The state’s decision to grant the Westbury School District with an additional lease to house our ninth grade class at Nassau County Community College is a tremendous victory for our community as we work to expand our high school and middle school to enhance our students’ academic experience for years to come,” said Eudes Budhai, Westbury School District’s superintendent of schools. “The ninth grade academy was a success during the 2017-2018 school year at Nassau Community College, and we are excited to continue that achievement this upcoming year. The district is thankful to New York State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia for taking the time to listen and understand the needs of the Westbury community.”

The Ninth Grade Academy met with success in the 2017-18 school year, allowing freshmen increased accessibility of technology through the district’s one-to-one Chromebook initiative, community-focused learning and closer relationships with teachers. Students showed higher grade point averages, increased attendance rates and more students reaching Honor Roll and Principal’s List.

A bond vote to build modulars at the middle and high schools was approved by voters in May. As the district moves forward with construction plans, it hopes to eventually implement the Ninth Grade Academy at Westbury High School.

The lease for the Annex was approved until June 30, 2019.