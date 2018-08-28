Gun Spotted In Park Avenue Break-In

Two teens allegedly broke into Park Avenue Elementary School this weekend, with one of them seen with a black handgun.

Police officers responded to Park Avenue Elementary School for an alarm on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 10:25 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers were met by a school security employee who assisted officers with the searc h of the premise.

During the investigation two black males, approximately 14-17 years old, were observed on surveillance entering the school through an unlocked roof hatch. One of the subjects was observed taking a black handgun from his waistband as they walked through the halls. The subjects fled the scene as they triggered the alarm.

Both males are described as 5’7” tall and 140 pounds. There are no reported proceeds at this time.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.