National Night Out Returns To New Cassel

There will be food, live music, free resources and plenty of children’s activities at National Night Out, set to take place at Martin “Bunky” Reid Park on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, caring places to live. The event—which takes place in several communities across Long Island and the country—allows members of the community to meet the police officers who patrol their neighborhoods.

“When building good relationships between people, nothing connects in a more meaningful way than face to face interactions, and that is what National Night Out offers,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “When residents, law enforcement and businesses come together over food and fun, it builds a bridge to understanding.”

The event kicks off with a parade, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the Salvation Army on 992 Prospect Ave. in Westbury. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Martin “Bunky” Reid Park, located at Broadway and Swam Street in Westbury.

Applebee’s—which will be donating hundreds of free burgers and hot dogs—and Target are the main sponsors for this year’s event with support from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority-Pi Pi Omega Chapter, the Town of North Hempstead, Nassau County, and North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center.

For more information, call 311.