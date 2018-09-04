FCA To Hosts Elder Abuse Awareness & Prevention Conference

The Family & Children’s Association (FCA) will hold an Elder Abuse Awareness & Prevention Conference on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 269 Old Country Rd., Westbury.

The conference will teach attendees how to recognize all kids of elder abuse, tips and tools to prevent and protect yourself or others from exploitation and provide links to supportive community services.

Breakfast will be served at the conference. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 516-485-3425.

This program is funded by Lifespan of Greater Rochester, Inc., under the Elder Abuse Education and Outreach Program grant, in agreement with the Monroe County Office for the Aging and New York State Office for the Aging.

For more information about FCA, visit www.familyandchildrens.org.