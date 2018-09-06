St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Golf Outing Set For Sept. 17 At Wheatley Hills

The St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope School annual golf outing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 17 at Wheatley Hills Golf Club. The events honors Lewis S. Ranieri, founder and chairman of Tomorrow’s Hope Foundation, and celebrates the St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope centennial.

There will be giveaways, prizes, awards, raffles and a silent auction, as well as a hole-in-one contest to win a new car.

Check-in and brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. Golf gets underway with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Cocktail hour will take place at 5:30, prior to the awards reception dinner which begins at 6:30 p.m.

For sponsorship opportunities or to register, contact at Nancy Wygand 516-661-2077 or Vincent Massina at 646-948-1534, or email golf@stbolh.org.