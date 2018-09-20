Park Avenue School Teacher Raises Funds For Educational Tools For Students

Emily Goroff, library and technology teacher at Park Avenue School, has started a DonorsChoose.org campaign to raise funds for tablets a Bloxels for her students—tools to help develop their coding and engineering skills. The project will allow students from 3rd grade to 5th grade to grow artistically and technologically.

The educational version of Bloxels is an intuitive platform for creating video games in the classroom.

“When students build games, they become the writers, artists, designers, and developers of their own interactive stories,” she writes on the fundraising page. “Using the Bloxels gameboard and blocks, students will create their own 13-bit layouts, characters, and art for their game. Students dictate the story they are going to tell and the path their characters will take.”

Goroff notes that approximately 75 percent of her students are from low-income households. She believes that learning these skills will help them overcome challenges and succeed later in life.

“I want to provide my students with what they need to reignite their curiosity and passions —where they can explore and feel part of a community,” Goroff writes.

To read more about the fundraising campaign and to donate, visit www.donorschoose.org.