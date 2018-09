The Nassau County Police Department will be holding a school safety forum on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Experts will speak about active shooter, Operation Natalie (the war on opioid abuse), cyber-bullying and stop the bleed.

For students grade six through college who attend, the Nassau County Police Foundation will present 25 $200 educational gift certificates (on a lottery basis).

The forum takes place at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Uniondale.