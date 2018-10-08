Homecoming Puts Dragon Pride On Full Display

The streets of Westbury were filled with a stream of gold and green this weekend, as the community celebrated Homecoming.

The day’s festivities began with the annual pancake breakfast and alumni of distinction award at Westbury High School. Funds from the PTSA-sponsored breakfast went towards senior scholarships.

1 of 5

The district’s schools and various community groups came out to march in the parade, which was one of the biggest in recent years. Students, teachers and administrators dressed in costume and decorated their float to fit the theme “Ancient Civilizations.”

The parade ended at Westbury High School, where the school community enjoyed refreshments and the naming of the Homecoming court. This year’s grand marshall was Districtwide Art Chair Lisa Fernandez, the king was Jeffrey Jordan and queen was Daniela Valeriano-Cortez. Jessica Ellis was named Ms. 12th Grade, Normando Palacios Bonilla and Jailyn Mata Rivera were named Mr. and Ms. 11th Grade, Tyhir Jackson and Dilynn Blanco Mr and Ms. 10th Grade, and Isaac Gomez Martinez and Essence Alexander were named Mr. and Ms. 9th Grade. Mr. and Ms. FBLA went to Rashawn Davis and Ariana McGee while Malachi Redd and Odalis Rivas were named Westbury Middle School prince and princess.

The Westbury High School football team ended Homecoming on a high note, securing a 19-14 victory over Plainview-Old Bethpage.