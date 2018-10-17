Residents Bring Communities To Life

By
Westbury Times Staff
-
0
17

There is always something to do in Westbury and Carle Place. Whether it’s a movie night at Rushmore Avenue School, a concert at the Piazza Ernesto Strada, a health/wellness fair at the “Yes We Can” Community Center or live music at the Space, there’s never a dull moment in the neighborhood. That’s largely due to the tireless efforts of dedicated community volunteers, who band together to form groups such as Westbury Arts, the Westbury BID, the Carle Place Civic Association, PTAs and many other associations, to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods. Thanks to them, entertainment, camaraderie and family fun are always only just a few blocks away.

SHARE
Previous articleTaking Up The Fight
Westbury Times Staff
Since 1907, The Westbury Times has faithfully served the areas of Westbury, Carle Place, Salisbury and Old Westbury as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply