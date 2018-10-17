Residents Bring Communities To Life

1 of 7

There is always something to do in Westbury and Carle Place. Whether it’s a movie night at Rushmore Avenue School, a concert at the Piazza Ernesto Strada, a health/wellness fair at the “Yes We Can” Community Center or live music at the Space, there’s never a dull moment in the neighborhood. That’s largely due to the tireless efforts of dedicated community volunteers, who band together to form groups such as Westbury Arts, the Westbury BID, the Carle Place Civic Association, PTAs and many other associations, to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods. Thanks to them, entertainment, camaraderie and family fun are always only just a few blocks away.