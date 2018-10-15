Setting The Foundation For Success

1 of 17

Whether it’s in the classroom, on the court or in the community, the students of Westbury and Carle Place are making their mark.

Superintendent Eudes Budhai leads Westbury’s six schools. The district places a strong emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and uses technology to make learning engaging. Westbury is set apart by its diverse population and excellent dual language and special education services.

Superintendent Dave Flatley directs Carle Place’s three schools. The district is distinguished by its close-knit, intimate community and in addition to a nationally recognized academic program, students go above and beyond to serve others.