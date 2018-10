1 of 6

From coast-to-coast, this year was marked by a visible increase in the amount of public demonstrations, protests and letter-writing campaigns. Right here in Westbury and Carle Place, citizens of all ages have spoken out on myriad issues: stronger gun laws, the rights of immigrants and funding for schools, among others. While some protests have resulted in change, the fight still continues for others; regardless, local residents are committed to advocating for what they believe is right.