Westbury/Carle Place Directory

Westbury
Population: 15,493 for the Village of Westbury as of 2017; 13,922 for New Cassel as of 2017
Households: Village of Westbury—4,835; New Cassel—3,186
Elected Officials:
- Mayor: Peter I. Cavallaro
- Trustees: Joan M. Boes (Deputy Mayor), William B. Wise, Steven L. Corte, Beaumont A. Jefferson
- Village Justice: Thomas F. Liotti
- Town of North Hempstead Councilperson: Councilwoman Viviana Russell (District 1)
- Nassau County Legislators: Siela Bynoe (District 2) and Laura Schaefer (District 14)
- New York State Assemblymen: Michael Montesano (District 15), Charles Lavine (District 13) and Edward Ra (District 19)
- New York State Senator: Elaine Phillips (District 7)
EDUCATION:
Westbury Union Free School District
Superintendent: Eudes Budhai
516-874-1829
www.westburyschools.org
Dryden Street
Grades: Pre-K and Kindergarten
545 Dryden St.
516-876-5039
Principal: Gloria Dingwall
Park Avenue
Grades: 1-5
955 Park Ave.
516-876-5109
Principal: Robert Chambers
Powells Lane
Grades: 1–5
603 Powells Lane
516-876-5125
Principal: Claudia Germain
Drexel Avenue
Grades: 1-5
161 Drexel Ave.
516-876-5030
Principal: Dr. Wanda Toledo
Westbury Middle School
Grades: 6-8
455 Rockland St.
516-876-5082
Principal: Fernando Agramonte
Westbury High School
1 Post Ave., Old Westbury
516-876-5047
Grades: 9-12
Principal: David Zimbler
St. Brigid Our Lady of Hope Regional School
101 Maple Ave.
516-333-0580
Grades: Nursery-8
Principal: Paul Clagnaz
www.stbolh.org
PLACES OF WORSHIP:
Bethel A.M.E. Church
467 Maple Ave.
516-333-2634
Episcopal Church of the Advent
555 Advent St.
516-333-0081
www.episcopalchurch.org/parish/church-advent-westbury-ny
Islamic Center of Long Island
835 Brush Hollow Road
516-333-3495
www.icliny.com
Korean Evangelical Church of L.I.
190 Ellison Ave.
516-333-1757
www.gospel4us.org
CrossBridge Church
600 Bob Reed Lane
516-334-1832
www.crossbridgeny.org
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Inc.
271 Covert St.
516-997-9820
St. Andrew the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church
275 Ellison Ave.
516- 333-3266
www.standrewswestbury.org
St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church
75 Post Ave.
516-334-0021
www.saintbrigid.net
Temple Beth Torah
243 Cantiague Rock Rd.
516-334-7979
www.templebethtorahli.org
Westbury A.M.E. Zion Church
274 Grand Blvd.
516-997-5970
Westbury Monthly Meeting, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)
550 Post Ave.
516-333-3178
www.westburyquakers.org
Westbury United Methodist Church
65 Asbury Ave.
516-333-0874
www.wumcny.net
PARKS/COMMUNITY CENTERS:
Martin “Bunky” Reid Park
Broadway at Urban Ave., New Cassel
516-338-2787
North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center
141 Garden St.
516-869-6311
northhempsteadny.gov/YesWeCanCenter
Village of Westbury Recreation Center
348 Post Ave.
516-334-5560
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS:
Westbury Business Improvement District (B.I.D.)
357 Rockland St.
516-333-2235
www.westburybid.org
Kiwanis Club of New Cassel
www.facebook.com/KiwanisclubofNewCassel
Westbury Senior Center
360 Post Ave.
516-334-5886
www.facebook.com/WestburySeniorCenter
Westbury Arts
235 Lincoln Place
516- 400-2787
www.westburyarts.org
Westbury-Carle Place Chamber of Commerce
516-997-3966
info@wcpchamber.com
www.wcpchamber.com
NOTABLE NUMBERS:
Westbury Village Hall
235 Lincoln Place
516-334-1700
Hours of operation: Monday—Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Westbury Memorial Public Library
445 Jefferson St.
516-333-0176
www.westburylibrary.org
Westbury Fire Department
355 Maple Ave.
Emergency Phone: 516-334-7924
Phone: 516-334-7968
westburyfd.com
Carle Place
Population: 4,796 (as of 2017)
Households: 1,749
Elected Officials:
- Town of North Hempstead Councilperson: Councilwoman Viviana Russell (District 1)
- Nassau County Legislator: Thomas McKevitt (District 13)
- New York State Assemblyman: Edward P. Ra (District 19)
- New York State Senator: Elaine Phillips (District 7)
EDUCATION:
Carle Place School District
Superintendent: David J. Flatley
516-622-6575
www.cps.k12.ny.us
Cherry Lane School
475 Roslyn Ave.
516- 622-6402
Grades: K-2
Principal: Susan Folkson
sfolkson@cps.k12.ny.us
Rushmore Avenue School
251 Rushmore Ave.
516-622-6421
Grades: 3-6
Principal: Catherine Silletti
csilletti@cps.k12.ny.us
Carle Place Middle School / High School
168 Cherry Lane
516-622-6547/6432
Grades: 7-12
Principal: Thomas DePaola
tdepaola@cps.k12.ny.us
PLACES OF WORSHIP:
Our Lady of Hope R.C. Church
534 Broadway
516-334-6288
www.olhope.org
St Mary’s Episcopal Church
252 Rushmore Ave.
516-333-2290
www.stmaryscarleplace.org
PARKS/COMMUNITY CENTERS:
Charles J. Fuschillo Park
Carle Road at Broadmoor Lane, Carle Place
516-869-6311
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS:
Carle Place Senior Citizens
516-997-7271
Carle Place Civic Association
www.cpcivicassociation.com
NOTABLE NUMBERS:
Carle Place Fire Department
Non-emergency Phone: 516-334-8888
460 Broadway
www.carleplacefd.org