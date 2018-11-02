It is with great sadness that the family of Brian D. Marquart, 33, of Westbury, announces his death on Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. He was born on May 21, 1985, in Mineola, the son of Frank and Patricia Marquart. He attended Carle Place schools and graduated from Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in 2003, where he was a member of the football team. He attended Nassau Community College and graduated from C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2009.

Brian is survived by his parents Frank of Westbury and Patricia of Queens. NY, his brother Timothy, his half-sister Debbie (Terry) Liddick of Spearfish SD, and half-brother Frank (Renee) Marquart of Phoenix, AZ. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends, who played very important roles in his life.

The family will receive friends on Nov. 2, 2018, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave, Williston Park. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Carle Place. Interment following at Saint Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, NY.