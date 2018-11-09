Celebrating The Life and Legacy of Sam Scibelli

Visitation on November 13 followed by Mass on Tuesday

Severino Scibelli, affectionately known as “Sam”, was born on Oct. 3, 1933 in Westbury. Sam was the fifth-born of 10 children of the late Eugenio Scibelli and Adeline Santaniello. On Nov. 3, 2018 the Lord called Sam Scibelli home after many love-shared years on this earth.

Sam received his holy confirmation at St. Brigid’s Church in Westbury. Sam was educated in the Westbury School District where he set the Nassau County pole vault record, and received several track & field scholarship offers to different colleges and universities. Having a heart for the New Cassel-Westbury Community, Mr. Scibelli forfeited the athletic scholarships in order to start the Scibelli family auto business. After graduating Westbury High School, Mr. Scibelli set up a full-service automotive corporation which was in operation in Westbury for 64 years.

Sam married his high school sweetheart, Frances Buffalino, in 1955. Four children were born to Sam and Frances: Gina, Joseph, Angel and Francine aka Buffy.

Sam was a devoted member of the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Brookville until he relocated to Florida in 2018. Sam was involved in many charitable, political and not-for-profit organizations, including the March of Dimes, Unified New Cassel Community Revitalization Corporation, Nassau County Republican Committee, etc.

Sam had various business endeavors, including automotive collision, general contracting, real estate holdings and a restaurant (Apple Annie’s). Sam was a successful product of New Cassel-Westbury in the truest since of the word. Specifically, Sam was raised on corner of Covert Street and Union Avenue in New Cassel, where he worked in his parents’ family grocery store which serviced the community for over 50 years.

Sam’s charisma and business prowess led to panoply of political affiliations and connections which included, but were not limited to: working with John F. English a/k/a “Jack” on several successful political campaigns (e.g. the presidential campaign of President John F. Kennedy, U.S. Senate campaign of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, Manhattan Borough President campaign of Percy Sutton, New York State Senator campaign of Basil A. Paterson, New York City Mayor campaign of David Dinkins, Nassau County Executive campaign of Eugene Nickerson and more).

In 2004, he was the recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Award for Outstanding Business Leadership by the Nassau County Republican Committee. Mr. Scibelli also received an award from Italian Heritage Club for outstanding Italian Americans. In 2011, UNCCRC honored Sam by giving him a Community Service Award.

Committed to giving back to the community, the Scibelli family businesses have employed numerous New Cassel-Westbury residents. Few knew that Sam assisted Reverend Stanley Hines in laying the foundation of what became the First Baptist Church of Westbury, and later assisted Bishop Lionel Harvey in paving First Baptist Cathedral’s parking lot. Indeed, Sam was “Mr. Westbury.”

Sam was a devoted member of several boards and organizations on which he served with creativity and ingenuity.

God blessed Sam to have, love and enjoy four children and four grandchildren.

Amongst other things, Sam will be remembered for his charisma, warm personality, love of God, family, priests and friends, blunt and candid advice, honest opinion, beautiful smile and open-door policy.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents Eugenio and Adeline Scibelli; loving wife Frances; his beautiful daughter Gina; his five brothers: Tommy, Tony, Eugene, Alexander “Allie,” Jimmy; and beautiful sister-in-law Madeline Flannery.

Sam leaves to cherish his legacy and beautiful memory his three loving children: Joseph “Joe,” Angel and Francine “Buffy”; four siblings: Andy (Lucille), Frank (Geri), Carmella “Mella” and Nancy (Bill); four grandchildren: Michael, Frances and Sammy; brother-in-law Jack Flannery; nieces Denise (Angelina), Patricia and Michael Antonello, Michele and Doug, Allie and Maddie Costantino; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The family also wishes to thank all those that supported the family during this difficult time.

Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave., Westbury.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Brigid’s Catholic Church, 75 Post Ave., Westbury.