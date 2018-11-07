Nassau County Election Results

Below are the official results of the Nov. 6 midterm election from the Nassau County Board of Elections. Winner shown in bold.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Andrew M. Cuomo — 263,019 votes; 56.50 percent
Marc Molinaro — 193,812 votes; 41.64 percent
Howie Hawkins — 3,798 votes; 0.82 percent
Larry Sharpe — 2,764 votes; 0.59 percent
Stephanie A. Miner — 1,828 votes; 0.39 percent
Write-in — 272 votes; 0.06 percent
State Comptroller
Thomas P. DiNapoli — 281,766 votes; 60.23 percent
Jonathan Trichter — 181,595 votes; 38.82 percent
Mark Dunlea — 2,647 votes; 0.57 percent
Cruger E. Gallaudet — 1,751 votes; 0.37 percent
Write-in — 76 votes; 0.02 percent
Attorney General
Letitia A. James — 257,498 votes; 55.49 percent
Keith Wofford — 199,104 votes; 42.91 percent
Michael Sussman — 3,621 votes; 0.78 percent
Christopher B. Garvey — 2,209 votes; 0.48 percent
Nancy B. Sliwa — 1,476 votes; 0.32 percent
Write-in — 108 votes; 0.02 percent
United States Senator
Kirsten E. Gillbrand — 273,763 votes; 58.52 percent
Chele Chiavacci Farley — 193,855 votes; 41.44 percent
Write-in — 171 votes; 0.04 percent
Justice of the Supreme Court
Helen Voutsinas — 400,347 votes; 13.23 percent
Ruth C. Balkin — 398,270 votes; 13.16 percent
Norman St. George — 397,659 votes; 13.14 percent
George Nolan — 260,829 votes; 8.62 percent
Deborah Poulos — 259,400 votes; 8.57 percent
Marian R. Tinari — 255,981 votes; 8.46 percent
Michael A. Gajdos, Jr — 249,436 votes; 8.24 percent
Larry Kelly — 177,728 votes; 5.87 percent
Daniel T. Driscoll — 177,503 votes; 5.87 percent
John B. Zollo — 77,340 votes; 5.86 percent
Stephen F. Kiely — 177,110 votes; 5.85 percent
Robert M. Nigro — 24,504 votes; 0.81 percent
Christopher L. Grayson — 23,388 votes; 0.77 percent
Thomas Rademaker — 22,688 votes; 0.75 percent
Vincent J. Messina, Jr. — 8,259 votes; 0.27 percent
Stephen J. Lynch — 7,639 votes; 0.25 percent
David A. Morris — 7,412 votes; 0.24 percent
Write-in — 729 votes; 0.02 percent
County Court Judge
Catherine Rizzo — 426,465 votes; 93.44 percent
Shaun K. Hogan — 29,801 votes; 6.53 percent
Write-in — 141 votes; 0.03 percent
Family Court Judge
Robin M. Kent — 418,602 votes; 92.82 percent
Madeline Petara-Perrin — 32,246 votes; 7.15 percent
Write-in — 138 votes; 0.03 percent
District Court Judge 2nd District
Valerie J. Alexander — 146,771 votes; 19.37 percent
Andrea C. Phoenix — 145,804 votes; 19.25 percent
Andrew M. Engel — 143,783 votes; 18.98 percent
Michael W. Alpert — 108,898 votes; 14.38 percent
Charles J. Casolaro — 107,458 votes; 14.19 percent
Eric Zeni — 104,673 votes; 13.82 percent
Write-in — 156 votes; 0.02 percent
District Court Judge 3rd District
Scott Fairgrieve — 44,951 votes; 60.25 percent
Tomasina Cuda Mastroianni — 29,642 votes; 39.73 percent
Write-in — 14 votes; 0.02 percent
District Court Judge 4th District
Colin F. O'Donnell — 58,805 votes; 26.27 percent
Douglas J. LeRose — 57,014 votes; votes; 25.47 percent
Joanne Curran-Perrucci — 55,197 24.65 percent
Dana L. Grossblatt — 52,820 votes; 23.59 percent
Write-in — 44 votes; 0.02 percent
Representative in Congress 2nd District
Peter T. King — 45,482 votes; 63.66 percent
Liuba Grechen Shirley — 25,948 votes; 36.32 percent
Write-in — 18 votes; 0.03 percent
Representative in Congress 3rd District
Thomas R. Suozzi — 74,260 votes; 59.10 percent
Dan P. DeBono — 51,346 votes; 40.87 percent
Write-in — 37 votes; .03 percent
Representative in Congress 4th District
Kathleen M. Rice — 149,078 votes; 61.01 percent
Ameer N. Benno — 95,187 votes; 38.95 percent
Write-in — 95 votes; 0.04 percent
Representative in Congress 5th District
Gregory W. Meeks — 21,125 votes; 99.54 percent
Write-in — 97 votes; 0.46 percent
State Senator 5th District
James F. Gaughran — 32,260 votes; 55.28 percent
Carl L. Marcellino — 26,093 votes; 44.71 percent
Write-in — 9 votes; 0.02 percent
State Senator 6th District
Kevin M. Thomas — 51,635 votes; 50.62 percent
Kemp Hannon — 50,327 votes; 49.34 percent
Write-in — 37 votes; 0.04 percent
State Senator 7th District
Anna M. Kaplan — 58,273 votes; 54.65 percent
Elaine R. Phillips — 48,342 votes; 45.33 percent
Write-in — 22 votes; 0.02 percent
State Senator 8th District
John E. Brooks — 46,404 votes; 52.94 percent
Jeffrey P. Pravato — 41,220 votes; 47.03 percent
Write-in — 31 votes; 0.04 percent
State Senator 9th District
Todd D. Kaminsky — 69,135 votes; 61.65 percent
Francis X. Becker, Jr. — 42,971 votes; 38.32 percent
Write-in — 31 votes; 0.03 percent
Member of Assembly 9th District
Mike LiPetri — 12,658 votes; 59.42 percent
Christine Pelligrino — 8,644 40.58 percent
Write-in — 0 percent
Member of Assembly 13th District
Charles D. Lavine — 29,077 votes; 67.56 percent
Andrew A. Montellone — 13,945 votes; 32.40 percent
Write-in — 14 votes; 0.03 percent
Member of Assembly 14th District
David G. McDonough — 29,331 votes; 56.38 percent
Michael F. Reid — 22,669 votes; 43.57 percent
Write-in — 25 votes; 0.05 percent
Member of Assembly 15th District
Michael A. Montesano — 23,420 votes; 52.99 percent
Allen F. Foley — 20,771 votes; 46.99 percent
Write-in — 9 votes; 0.02 percent
Member of Assembly 16th District
Anthony Durso — 27,555 votes; 61.73 percent
Byron A. Divins, Jr. — 17,068 votes; 38.24 percent
Write-in — 13 votes; 0.03 percent
Member of Assembly 17th District
John K. Mikulin — 25,519 votes; 56.14 percent
Kimberly L. Snow — 19,916 votes; 43.82 percent
Write-in — 17 votes; 0.04 percent
Member of Assembly 18th District
Taylor R. Raynor — 28,087 votes; 86.42 percent
James LaMarre — 3,017 votes; 9.28 percent
Write-in — 1,396 votes; 4.30 percent
Member of Assembly 19th District
Edward P. Ra — 24,832 votes; 55.76 percent
Billy Carr —19,687 votes; 44.21 percent
Write-in — 13 votes; 0.03 percent
Member of Assembly 20th District
Melissa L. Miller — 23,089 votes; 53.52 percent
Juan C. Vides — 19,578 votes; 45.38 percent
Jack Vobis — 461 votes; 1.07 percent
Write-in — 10 votes; 0.029 percent
Member of Assembly 21st District
Judy A. Griffin — 25,640 votes; 52.72 percent
Brian F. Curran— 22,939 votes; 47.17 percent
Write-in — 52 votes; 0.11 percent
Member of Assembly 22nd District
Michaelle C. Solages — 30,491 votes; 70.07 percent
Gonald Moncion — 13,011 votes; 29.90 percent
Write-in — 16 votes; 0.04 percent
City Judge City of Glen Cove
Richard J. McCord — 7,477 votes; 99.72 percent
Write-in — 21 votes; 0.28 percent
City Judge City of Long Beach
William Miller — 10,882 votes; 99.59 percent
Write-in — 45 votes; 0.41 percent
Total ballots cast: 477,530