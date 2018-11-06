Post Avenue Closed November 8

The Space to host Long Island Music Hall of Fame ceremony

Village of Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro issued the following advisory:

Please take note that Post Avenue will be closed this Thursday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, from Maple Avenue to Belmont Avenue, in order to accommodate a special event taking place at The Space at Westbury theater. The event is the induction ceremony for the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

Travelers are advised to find alternate routes during the time of the closure.

We apologize for the resulting inconvenience.