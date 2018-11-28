Rare Staging Of Classic Story This Weekend in Carle Place

The cast and crew of Flowers for Algernon gather for a group picture at a recent rehearsal. The play will be staged this weekend. (Photos contributed by Jules Ferolie)

The Carle Place High School Theatre Company will present its fall play, an adaption of Daniel Keyes’ novel Flowers for Algernon.

The story, which was transformed into the Oscar-winning movie Charly, is about Charlie, a young man who has an intellectual disability and undergoes an operation to make his 68 IQ rise tremendously. He ends up becoming a complete genius, but the experiment has some flaws and he ends up regressing to a worse state than he was in when he originally stepped in to the operating room.

Directed by Samuel Plotkin of the English faculty and stars Matt Castello as Charlie, Juliana Ferolie as Dr. Strauss and Vaughn Kelly as Professor Nemur.

Shows are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carle Place High School auditorium.

—Submitted by the Carle Place School District

From left, Nicholas Pascarella as Burt, Lea Veigl as Doris and Matthew Castello as Charlie.
Julia Winer as Alice (left) and and Vaughn Kelly as Professor Nemur.
Devin Eichel as Gina (left) and Angela Ruggiano as Mrs. Donner.
Matthew Castello is the lead character in the play.
