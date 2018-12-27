Dryden Street School Pre-K Lottery Slated January 24

Spanish, Haitian-Creole translations below

The Westbury School District will hold a registration lottery for the Dryden Street School half-day pre-kindergarten for the 2019-20 school year. Participants will gather in the Westbury High School auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 24 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the lottery will be distributed between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. and the drawing will be held promptly at 6 p.m.

Parents must present child’s proof of age* such as original birth certificate, passport, etc.

Note: Only one ticket per student will be issued. If your number is selected, parents will be given an application and appointment date to come register their child for Pre-K.

To qualify for Pre-K, children must turn 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2019.

For more information, call Central Registration at 516-876-5100.

*–For additional forms of proof, read the Registration Packet (page 12) on the district’s website, www.westburyschools.org.

Remember: a complete physical examination is required no more than one year before the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Escuela Dryden Street planea lotería para espacios de preescolar

El Distrito Escolar de Westbury tendra una lotería para la inscripción al medio dia de preescolar en Dryden Street para el ano 2019-20.

La lotería se lleverá a cabo en el auditorio de la escuela secundaria de Westbury el Jueves, 24 de Enero de 2019 de 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Los boletos para la lotería serán distribuidos de 4:30-5:30 p.m.

La lotería se efectuará prontamente a las 6 p.m.

Los padres deberán presentar prueba de edad del niño* (partida de nacimiento original, pasaporte, etc.)

Tenga en cuenta: Solo se entregará un boleto por cada estudiante. Si su número es seleccionado, se les entregará as las padres una aplicación y se les dará una cita para que vengan a inscribir a su nino (a) en el preescolar. Para calificar para el ecolar, los niños deberan cumplir los 4 años de edad el 1 de Diciembre de 2019 o antes.

*Para información acerca de otras pruebas de edad, puede ver la página 12 del paquete de inscripción o la página web del distrito: www.westburyschools.org.

Si tiene pregunatas acerca de esta información, llame a la oficina central de inscripción al 516-876-5100.

Recuerde: se requiere un examen físico completo no más de un año antes del inicio del año escolar 2019-20.

Distri Lekòl Westbury lotri plan pou tach pou lekòl preskolè yo

Lekòl Dryden Street enskripsyon lotri pou mwatye jou kindergaden pou ane lekòl 2019-20 a.

E nskripsyon lotri ap fèt nan oditoryòm Westbury High School sou Jedi, 24 Janvye 2019 kòmanse a 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Tikè pou seleksyon an ap distribye ant 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rezilta a ap fèt a lè a 6 p.m.

Paran yo dwe prezante Prèv laj timoun nan* (Batistè orijinal, paspò, elatriye)

Remak: Chak elèv ap resevwa yon sèl tikè sèlman. Si nimewo w chwazi, paran yo pral resevwa yon aplikasyon e yon randevou pou vini enskrit pitit yo pou Pre-K. Pou kalifye pou Pre-K, timoun nan dwe 4 tran sou/oswa anvan, 1 desanm 2019.

* Pou plis fòm prèv, tanpri tcheke pake enskripsyon an (paj 12) sou sit entènèt distri a: www.westburyschools.org.

Si w gen nenpòt kesyon sou detay sa yo, tanpri rele biwo enskripsyon an na 516-876-5100.

Sonje: li nesesè pou elèv la gen yon fizik medikal konplè pa plis pase yon ane avan kòmansman ane lekòl 2019-20 la.

