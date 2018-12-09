Found With Pot, Loaded Gun

North Carolina man arrested in hotel parking lot

Nassau County Police Third Squad detectives arrested Harrison Sneed, 22, of Roxboro, NC, on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 9:30 p.m. at a Westbury location that is part of the Town of Hempstead.

According to detectives, two officers, while on patrol, observed a suspicious occupied vehicle and the smell of marihuana coming from that area while in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in Garden City, 699 Dibblee Dr. Upon approaching the vehicle to conduct an investigation, officers observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in the vehicles ashtray.

The driver, Sneed, was asked to exit the car and was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun that was in his waistband. He was placed under arrest without further incident.

Sneed was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in both the second and third degrees (felonies), criminal possession of a firearm (felony) and criminal possession of marihuana in the fifth degree (misdemeanor).

He was arraigned in First District Court, Hempstead on Dec. 7.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department