Hicksville Man Charged With Burglaries

Arrested in Westbury, where two incidents took place

Major Case Bureau detectives from the Nassau County Police Department Burglary Pattern Team and detectives from the Third Squad arrested Scott Gilmor, 42, of Hicksville, for numerous burglaries that occurred in Nassau County.

According to detectives, Gilmor, who was identified through the retrieval and review of video surveillance, was placed under arrest for the following commercial burglaries where he forcefully entered the businesses and removed money as well as various electronics.

• July 29 at 6:11 a.m.: New York Barbell Fitness and Equipment, 37 17th St., Jericho

• Sept. 20 at 6:27 a.m: Post Time Tavern, 892 Old Country Rd., Westbury

• 11/01/2018 at 2:36 a.m: The Old Country Food Market, 962 Old Country Rd., Westbury

• 11/01/2018 at 4:06 a.m: E Smoke Shop, 2174 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

• 11/12/2018 at 4:12 a.m: Circle K Deli, 125 Bloomingdale Rd., Hicksville

• 12/07/2018 at 3:00 a.m: Ralph’s Italian Ices, 633 Old Country Rd., Plainview

Gilmor was located on Old Country Road in Westbury on Dec. 7 at 5:55 p.m. and was placed under arrest without further incident. He was charged with six counts of burglary in the third degree (all Class D felonies) and was arraigned in First District Court, Hempstead on Dec. 8.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department