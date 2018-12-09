Uniondale Man Charged With Arson In New Cassel

The Nassau County Police Department Arson Bomb Squad arrested Dimitrov Henry, 30, of Uniondale for arson that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 a.m. in New Cassel.

According to Arson/Bomb Squad detectives, Third Precinct officers responded to a house fire on Prospect Avenue. The officers arrived and observed a working fire on the side of an apartment complex. The officers evacuated a total of 20 occupants from three apartments within the complex. The officers then extinguished the fire. There were no injuries reported.

After an investigation was conducted, it was determined that Henry was responsible for starting the fire on Prospect Avenue. The defendant had already been taken into custody prior to the conclusion of the arson investigation for harassing a 21-year-old female.

Henry was charged with arson in the second degree (Class B violent felony) and aggravated harassment in the second degree (misdemeanor).

He was arraigned on Sunday, Dec. 9 at First District Court, Hempstead.

—Submitted by Nassau County Police Department