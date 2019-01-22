Recovery Room Hosts Fundraiser For Pets4Luv Jan. 25

The Recovery Room is hosting an event to help Pets4Luv, an animal rescue nonprofit, relocate to a new “forever home.” Join other animal lovers at the Recovery Room Bar & Grill on Friday, Jan. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be a free DJ and there is no cover charge for the event. The first pint or glass of wine is free with donation. Strolling appetizers are free with donation. Happy hour pricing for all additional drinks.

There will also be raffles. Donations and raffle tickets can be purchased with cash or check.

All proceeds benefit Pets4Luv. Pets4Luv is being evicted from its Source Mall location by new owners the Lesso Group.

If you can’t make this event, you can still donate and help save the rescue at www.gofundme.com/pet-shelter-is-being-evictedsos.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

The Recovery Room Bar & Grill is located at 214 Station Plaza North, Mineola.