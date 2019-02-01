Reid-Robeson Basketball Classic On Tap

Westbury High School to hail student scholar-athletes

The Westbury High School will host the 33rd annual Reid-Robeson Basketball Classic on Saturday, Feb. 2 starting at noon.

At this event, the school will hand out a plaque to a member of each team with the highest GPA as a means of promoting student scholar/athletes.

Martin Reid was a former WHS teacher, assistant principal and basketball coach. As head coach, he led the boys to the 1985 New York State championship.

Games schedule is as follows:

Noon: Boys junior varsity vs. Plainview JFK

2 p.m.: Girls varsity vs. Clarke

4 p.m.: Boys varsity vs. Plainview JFK

Admission is free to all games.

Concession items supporting the Senior Class and PTSA will be available for purchase, as will Green Dragon hoody sweatshirts.

“Please come out and support your Green Dragon basketball teams,” the district urged in a press release.

—Submitted by the Westbury School District