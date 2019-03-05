Health Fair Set March 7 At Westbury HS

The Westbury School District will hold its first districtwide Health and Wellness Fair on Thursday, March 7, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Westbury High School

Come learn about ways to lead and maintain healthy lives from the six schools in the district as well as various community organizations.

There will also be fun recreational games, heart-healthy and nutrition activities, free health screenings, food samplings, a DJ, raffle prizes, give-a-ways, and much more.

For residents’ convenience, there will be free bus round trip transportation starting at 5 p.m. available from each elementary and middle school to the high school.

“The Westbury School District is committed to our students, families, staff, and community,” read a statement from the district.