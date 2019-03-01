MTA Identifies Two Of The Victims

The MTA Police positively confirmed the identities of two of the three dead from the Feb. 26 Westbury accident in which LIRR trains killed all three occupants of a vehicle:

Miguel Angel Jimenez Luna, 36, of Westbury.

Saul Martinez Caravantes, 28, of Westbury.

A statement from the MTA read: “Upon conferring with the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s office, DNA results for the third decedent will not be available for the next 7-10 days.”

However, sources have identified Jesus Hernandez as the third person in the car. All three worked at the Fine Fare supermarket on Old Country Road in Westbury.

Martinez, who hailed from El Salvador, was reportedly driving the vehicle. Police have not identified the model, but one published source stated that it was a Jeep. Luna and Hernandez both emigrated from Mexico, according to Giovanny Taveras, a manager at Fine Fare.

Donations to help the families of the men were being accepted at the supermarket, at a tribute table set up in honor of the victims.