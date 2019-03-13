Service Set March 13 For Melitina Luna Jimenez

Melitina Luna Jimenez (“Mely”), a former longtime resident of Westbury, passed away March 1, 2019 at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. She was 84.

A beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and community volunteer. Mely was recognized by the American Disabled Veterans for her generous support. She had a kind heart, and loved life.

Mely is survived by her son, Oscar Jimenez; daughter, Nuria Jimenez; daughter, Gina Iannucci and her son-in-law Luigi Domenico Iannucci; nephew Ronnie Luna; grandchildren Erica Graven, Belinda Eisley, James Jimenez, Luigi Nicholas Iannucci, Luigi Dominio Iannucci, Domenico Iannuci, Susan Jimenez and Gina Luna; and great-grandchildren Noah Graven and Elianna Graven.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Brigid’s Church in Westbury on March 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Friends and family are welcome.