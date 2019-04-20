On A Gray Day, Egg Hunt Adds Color, Fun

Westbury Recreation entertains the young

The rains ended and the clouds remained, but a festive air reigned at the Village of Westbury Recreation Center as the village held its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 13.

Recreation Director Gail Reese and her staff, aided by volunteers and a contingent of the Westbury-based Omega Psi Phi national fraternity, managed to keep rambunctious, excited youngsters in control as kids in four age groups took their turns at the hunt.

There were eight winners, four who found the golden egg and four who guessed closest to the number of jelly beans in a jar.

Presiding over all was a suitably attired Easter Bunny, who naturally was the center of attention.

The winners:

Ages 3-4:

Jelly Beans: Alannah Green

Golden Egg: Alessandro Morales

Ages 5-6:

Jelly Beans: Koul Shivamsh

Golden Egg: Nathan Bosi

Ages 7-8:

Jelly Beans: Antonio Marticornea

Golden Egg: Gia Palumbo

Ages 9-10:

Jelly Beans: Jaslyn Garcia

Golden Egg: Lisette Flores

A total of 126 children participated.