Legally Blonde Jr. Hits The Stage In Carle Place

This 60-minute version of the hit film-turned-Broadway-musical has no intermission.

From the website Music Theatre International:

Legally Blonde JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle’s boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she’s not “serious” enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren’t mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.

1 of 7

Lyla Karekinian stars in the role made famous by Reese Witherspoon, with support from Melissa Maher as Brooke Wyndham (a woman she defends from a murder charge), Mason Bloss as Warner Huntington III (her initial love interest), Edmond Sarkissian as Professor Callahan (the law professor she impresses) and Steven Wright Jr. as Emmet Forrest (the upper level law student she falls in love with).

The Carle Place production was directed by Cherie Gisondi, an English teacher at the school. Michael Limone was the producer and technical director. Musical direction was by Jessica Younker and Jessy Gill did the choreography. Juliana Ferolie was the assistant director/stage manager.